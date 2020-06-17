Carol Smith

SMITH (COLE), Carol January 27,1933-June 15,2020 Carol Cole Smith "Mimi", 87, of Atlanta, passed away peacefully to meet her Savior Jesus Christ Monday, June 15, 2020. She remained full of love and affection even during her long battle with dementia. She is survived by daughters and sons-in-laws Terry Smith Henritze (Fred) of Atlanta, Laurie Smith of Denver, CO, and Suzanne Smith Haverty (Ben) of Atlanta, 4 granddaughter-in-laws, 3 grandson-in-laws, 10 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Doug Smiththe love of her life. Crowned Miss College Park 1950, she was a beauty with no shortage of suitors. As a freshman at UGA on spring break in Panama City, Doug Smith stole her heart and their marriage and three daughters quickly followed. She was infamous for her "Houston's" cheese toast with ample real butter, jalapeno cheddar cornbread, her EPIC camp packages, and her world-famous caramel cake that many of you were lucky enough to enjoy. Her grandchildren, known to Mimi as her "precious angels", will forever remember Mimi and the "house on the river" with front porch swings, home made peach ice cream, spend the nights with no bedtime, and Rolos in bed. She was an avid UGA and Falcons football fan. She rarely missed any of her grandchildren's sporting events believing that each one was THE BEST on their teams regardless of what the stats or actual skills might suggest. Although the only child to Ruth and Raymond Cole, she became the Matriarch to 36. Her sister in Christ for 57 years was Mary Bob Simpsonour second mother, her best friend, and the KEY keeper to the recipe of the chocolate and caramel cakesharder to breach than a Bitcoin password. Her 3 daughters are forever grateful to the wonderful staff at Hearthstone at Presbyterian Village, Austell, and for Crossroads Hospice for being the hands of Christ when we could not be there during the last 3 months. Goodbye to our Mimi and our precious angel. From the front page of her Bible in her words: "Jesus has the power to change lives. Believing in God means total surrender of your life to God. Learn how to praise Him in the midst of difficultythe power of praise is real. Amen and Amen. There will be a memorial celebration for just family out of town. In lieu of flowers please send donations to: Daughters Against Alzheimer's https://www.rebelity.com/daa/2000/2020
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 17, 2020.