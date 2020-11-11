1/
Carol Stevens
STEVENS, Carol Jeanette Blanchard

Carol Jeanette Blanchard Stevens, age 83, of Tucker, Georgia, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020. She is survived by her son's, David, Dean and his wife Julie, Dennis and his wife Kim, and Douglas; 9 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held at Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church, 1400 Killian Hill Road, Lilburn, GA 30047 at 3:00 on Friday, November 13. In lieu of cut flowers, she wished for a donation of plants so that they could be re-planted. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.billheadfuneralhome.com.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church
