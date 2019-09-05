|
|
TEWELL, Carol Carol Tewell, age 85, of Lawrenceville, GA passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019. She is survived by her children, Dorothy Marie (James H.) Pope, Bruce Tewell, and Jennifer Lynn (Mark) Frissell; grandchildren, Anthony Pope, Tracey Stewart, Brandon Kapalko, Jessica Kapalko, Davina Kirk, and Shane Tewell; 3 great-grandchildren, sister, Francis Villano; brother, Jimmy Fender. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Roy Tewell. A funeral service honoring the life of Carol will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 2 PM at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel with Pastor Carter McInnis. Interment will follow at East Shadowlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 6th from 1 PM until the time of service at 2 PM. Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service LLC, "A Family Company" 120 Scenic Hwy., Lawrenceville, GA, 770 - 963 - 2411, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 5, 2019