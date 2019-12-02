|
THEUNE, Carol Carol Ann Theune, of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away on November 25, 2019. She was 86. Carol was born January 27, 1933, in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, to the late Paul and Anna Feld. As the young wife of a career military man, Carol left Wisconsin to make her home and raise her family across four different countries and seven states before making Georgia her final home. Once the military travel ended, she began her own career, retiring after 25 years with the U.S. Civil Service, working for the Social Security Administration and the Health Care Financing Administration. Carol was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help and treasured the church's loving care in her last years. She was an avid gardener, crafter, and homemaker, and loved the fellowship she found in many clubs and organizations, most recently including Bowdon Historical Society, Bowdon Garden Club, Bowdon Women's Investment Club, and the Red Hats Society. In addition to her parents and siblings, Carol was preceded by her loving husband of 44 years, Stanley W. Theune. Survivors include her children and their spouses, Linda and Mike Durham, Doreen Theune, Annette and Mike Nelson, and Marc Theune; her grandchildren, Christine Bassett, Jessica Nelson, Anna Durham, Christopher Durham, Sarah Theune, Rebecca Theune; and her great-grandchildren, Adriana Galilea Bassett, and Aiden Winkler. Funeral mass will be held on Monday, December 2, at 2 PM, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Father Mario Lopez with conduct the services. Pallbearers will be Mike Durham, Christopher Durham, Mike Nelson, Daniel Theune, Tristan Winkler, and Pedro Zuniga-Hernandez. Interment will be held at East Shadow Lawn Memorial Gardens in Lawrenceville, Georgia on Tuesday, December 3, at 11 AM.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 2, 2019