|
|
THIBADEAU (WILLIAMS), Carol On November 14, 2019, Carol Thibadeau peacefully slipped away, surrounded by her loved ones in her home. Carol, an Atlanta native, born on March 25, 1921, was brought home from Piedmont Hospital by her parents, Mabel Jones and Leonard Harrison Williams, to Vance Avenue in the newly developed Virginia-Highland neighborhood. There she enjoyed a simple childhood with her sisters, Cora and Pam, attending Druid Hills Presbyterian Church. She would often save her nickel for the streetcar fare and walk to and from church. She attended S.M. Inman Elementary, Bass Jr. High, and three years at Girls High. In 1937, the family moved to Harvard Road near Emory University. Carol completed her senior year at Druid Hills High School and began her lifelong membership at Glenn Memorial Methodist Church. Carol attended the University of Georgia for three years and graduated from Peabody College for Teachers in Nashville with a degree in Physical Education. Carol returned home after college and taught P.E. at Girls High. In December of 1943, Carol wed William Cobb Thibadeau, whom she had met at a tea dance at UGA. In 1947, they started their family of Bill Jr., Jan and Leonard. After living for 12 years on McConnell Drive, they moved to their new home in Victoria Estates, where she lived the rest of her life. Carol cherished her many years spent with Bill, raising their children, staying active in local community groups and church, spending time at their homes at Lake Lanier and Crystal River, FL, traveling around the world, and dedicating time to family and friends. She gave back so much to her community with her involvement with the Michael C. Carlos Museum, Fernbank Museum of Natural History, the Swanton House, the Campfire Girls, the High Museum, and more. It is hard to sum up a life of 98 years, but remembering Carol's ever-present smile, her gentility, hospitality and grace, her support of Bill and their children and grandchildren warms the heart. She is survived by her daughter Jan and her children, Paul, Dan and Carla, and her son Leonard (Carolyn) their children, Alex, Catherine and Michael, and her sister, Cora Witten. We would like to thank her caregivers Connie Williams and Frances Radford for the loving care they provided. A memorial service will be held at 2 PM, on Feb. 2, 2020 at Glenn Memorial Church, followed by a reception at the Carlos Museum. Carol will be laid to rest next to her parents, her son Bill Jr., and her husband Bill in the Decatur Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the Bill and Carol Thibadeau Outreach Fund of Glenn Memorial Methodist Church, 1660 N. Decatur Rd., Atlanta, GA 30307, or to the Michael C. Carlos Museum at Emory University.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 26, 2020