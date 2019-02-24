VAN SICKLE, Carol Reyle Carol Reyle Van Sickle of Dunwoody, Georgia, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, passed away on February 17, 2019 at the age of 84. She is survived by Andrew R. Van Sickle, her husband of more than 62 years; three children; Mary Lynn (Ken) Lowery, Gerry (Angie) Van Sickle, and Chris (Kristi) Van Sickle; six grandchildren; Kevin (Michelle Baker) Lowery, Ryan (Annie) Lowery, Katie Van Sickle, and Laura, Joey and Travis Van Sickle. Born to John and Mary "Mae" Reyle in Orange, New Jersey, Carol was raised in Millburn, New Jersey. She graduated from Millburn High School where she was a cheerleader, class officer and valedictorian. She attended the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University, was honored as a member of Theta Sigma Phi and elected president of Gamma Phi Beta sorority (1955-56). Never shying away from volunteerism, Carol joined various hospital auxiliary groups, taught Sunday school, and supported the activities of her children during time lived in the Chicago and Atlanta areas. A natural leader, she chaired major fund-raising events for the Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield, Illinois. She served as one of the earliest presidents of the Dunwoody High School PTA, president of the Spalding Garden Club (1997-99), and director of the Dogwood District of the Garden Club of Georgia (2001-03). Carol and Andrew are among the founding members of All Saints Catholic Church in Dunwoody. With unwavering faith, Carol put the interests of her family and friends before her own. She often said that her greatest achievements were her children. Carol's funeral Mass and interment will take place at All Saints, 2443 Mt. Vernon Rd., Dunwoody 30338, on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Carol can be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society or to a . Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary