WALTERS, Carol (PIKE) Carol Pike Walters, age 76, lost her long struggle with Alzheimer's disease on August 22, 2019. A loving wife, mother, and grandmother, survived by husband Nunnally Walters, son, Michael Walters and granddaughter Ella Caroline Walters. She was an active member of First Baptist Church of Tucker where she served as Youth Sunday School teacher and was the church interior designer. A successful business woman first in mortgage banking and then in her main love of interior design. Services will be held on Saturday, August 31st, at 11:00 AM at First Baptist Church of Tucker with visitation being held prior from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM Arrangements entrusted by Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA, 30092. 770-448-5757.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 26, 2019