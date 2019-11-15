|
WATSON (JONES), Carol Carol Jones Watson, age 81, of Atlanta, GA, passed away Nov. 8, 2019. Carol was born May 28, 1938 to Helen Bach Jones and Delkin Jones. She graduated Magna Cum Laude, Phi Beta Kappa from Vanderbilt University in 1960, with a degree in English and Psychology. She received her M.A. from the University of Georgia, Graduate School of Social Work, in March 1986. Carol began her career in medical social work at Grady Memorial Hospital as a member of the Cardiac Rehabilitation Team working with and counseling surgical patients before and after surgery. She continued her career at the Georgia Baptist Medical Center with the Brain Injury and Stroke Rehabilitation Unit, where she co-led the Family Group. She shared her gifts of compassion and caring throughout her life, showering love, support, and humor on her treasured friends, old and new, and her family, especially her three beloved grandchildren. Carol is survived by her sister, Chastine Schoen and her husband Brooks, her brother Chris Jones, her son, Lincoln Watson and his wife Michelle, her daughter, Melissa Watson Manning and her husband Don, and her three grandchildren, Nicholas, Joshua, and Margaret Manning. A memorial service to celebrate Carol's life will be held Saturday, Nov. 16 at 11 AM, at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 3003 Howell Mill Rd., Atlanta, GA.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 15, 2019