NOONAN, Carole Ann Carole Ann Noonan, 79 of Atlanta passed away April 21, 2019. Carole was married to the love of her life Michael E. Noonan and was a devoted mother to her daughters Kelly G. Noonan and Kerry S. Noonan. She contributed to and enriched the lives of her grandsons Cole and Holden Clemmons. Carole was a dedicated teacher at The Galloway School for over 20 years. Her progressive approach touched so many lives over her extensive teaching career. She was a creative artist whose crafts included photography, sewing, stamping, framing, flower pressing and quilting. She excelled in applique quilting and created many amazing quilts that depicted family life. Carole was an avid reader, a nature lover and enjoyed bird watching and garden design. She appreciated art and music, supported The Atlanta Symphony, High Museum of Art and Atlanta Botanical Garden. Friends are welcome to attend a graveside memorial in celebration of Carole's life on Saturday April 27, 2019 at Arlington Memorial Park, Sandy Springs, GA (404)255-0750. Please assemble inside the main gate at 11:00 am to proceed to the gravesite. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to LifeLine Animal Project, Avondale Estates, GA. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 23, 2019