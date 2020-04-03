Services
Carole Backus Obituary
BACKUS, Carole Carole Backus age 69 of Decatur transitioned into heaven on March 30, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Carole's passing leaves a big void in the lives of her family and friends. She was a talented artist whose beauty came out in her art work. She was an animal lover and truly a wonderful person. Hippie extraordinaire! Carole was a devoted wife of 30 years to her loving husband, Kenny, who preceded her in death. Survivors include, Cousin, Peggy Blalock, Mother and father-in-law, Jean and Bill Backus, Sister-in-law, Kim Backus, her beloved dog, Maxx, and many friends, all of whom she dearly loved. A special thanks to K and B Doggie Day Care for caring for Maxx. A memorial service will be held at a later date. A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 3, 2020
