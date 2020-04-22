|
JONES (VASANT), Carole Carole Vansant Jones, 72 years old, of Bremen, GA, passed away on April 15, 2020, after a long battle with Lewy Body dementia. She was born Aug. 27, 1947 in Atlanta to Harvey Ishmael and Sara Hornsby Vansant. Carole grew up in East Point with her older brother, Bob, sisters, Patricia and Robin, and twin brother, Harold. She was also close to her cousins, Judy, Gene, Kenny and Gerri Hornsby, Kay Clonts and Mary Ellen Burtz. She had a beautiful soprano voice and was active in the church choir growing up, remaining active in the church as an adult. Carole graduated in 1965 from Headland High in East Point. Carole had a passion for music her whole life, which she instilled in her children. She was married to John F. Denney of Carrollton, GA from March 1968 to April 1985 and had a daughter, Leah Denney Rodts (Constance) and a son, John Seth Denney (Tana), who survive her. In January 1987, she married Larry Jones, of Meridian, MS, and became stepmother to Josh Jones (Carol), and had a daughter, Hannah Sara Jones, who also survive her. They lived largely in Cumming and later near Pensacola, FL. Carole devoted her life to her family, filling the home with good meals, music and love. She is also survived by Bob Vansant (Anne), and Robin Cook (Mike) and by her grandchildren and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Patricia Bonner Smith and Harold, and her husband, Larry. She was loved and will be missed by all. In lieu of flowers, her family asks that donations be made in her memory to The Atlanta Symphony's Education & Community Engagement Initiatives fund.
