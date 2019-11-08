Resources
BRUSA (KNOWLES), Carole Carole Knowles Brusa passed away peacefully in Atlanta on November 4, 2019 at the age of 79. Carole was born in Glens Falls, New York on September 23, 1940 to Royal and Marion (Stoyanowski) Knowles. In addition to her parents; her husband Jim, and her brother Steve preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter Susan Darrow and her husband David (Austin, TX), her son Peter Brusa and his wife Ginger (Marietta, GA), and her two grandchildren Alex Darrow and Avery Brusa, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial service will be held for Carole on Thursday, November 21st at 1:00 pm at Roswell United Methodist Church - at the Church Chapel located on 814 Mimosa Blvd, Roswell, GA. The memorial service will be followed by a visitation. The family requests that any donations be made to the cancer organization of your choice in honor of Carole Knowles Brusa. See full obituary at www.sandyspringschapel.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 8, 2019
