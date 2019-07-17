Services
RUSK (Pierce), Carole Ann Funeral services for Mrs. Carole Ann Pierce Rusk age 74 of Buckhead, will be conducted Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 2 pm in Williams Funeral Home Chapel of Milledgeville with Pastor Stacey Carver officiating. Interment will be in Heritage Memorial Park. The family will receive friends here at Williams Funeral Home in Milledgeville from 1 pm until the funeral hour. Mrs. Rusk was a native of Savannah where she grew up and had made her home in Decatur for 27 years and then lived in Stone Mountain for 11 years before moving to Lake Oconee with her husband of almost 56 years for the past 12 years. She was predeceased by her parents Tyrus and Margaret Usher Pierce and worked for years at Ar'Lynworth elementary school. Survivors include her husband, Oren Rusk, Jr of Lake Oconee; daughter, Kim (Kevin) Bailey of Milledgeville; sons, Trey Rusk III (Sheila) of Covington and Kevin (Tawanna) Rusk of Kennesaw; 7 grandchildren, Logan Rusk McKenzie, Peyton Rusk, Cameron Rusk, Kailey Rusk, Cole Rusk, J.J. Beckham and Bri Beckham. In lieu of flowers contributions go to Oconee Regional Humane Society, www.orhspets.org Express online condolences at www.williamsfuneral.net Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Milledgeville in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 17, 2019
