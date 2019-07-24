Services
More Obituaries for Caroline BAKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Caroline BAKER

Caroline BAKER Obituary
BAKER, Caroline J. Caroline J. Baker, age 63 of St. Augustine, FL, formerly of Smyrna, died July 9, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer. Preceded in death by parents, Barrington and Audrey Bailey, Caroline is survived by children Jeremy Stegman, Chelsea Moon (Russell), Robert Baker, Jr. (Tina) and brother, Simon Bailey (Fran). Caroline retired from Coca-Cola after 41 years. The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 27, from 3-5pm, with a Memorial Service at 5pm till 5:30pm in the Chapel of Castellaw Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to your local Humane Society or Animal Rescue organization.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 24, 2019
