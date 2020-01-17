|
COLING (YOUNG), Caroline Rev. Caroline, 83, died Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, from congestive heart failure complications with her husband at her side. She was born in Brownwood, TX on May 7, 1936 to Josephus Young and Williprice Mizell Young. Caroline grew up in Coleman, TX where she attended the public schools. After being graduated from Texas Women's University, she was a public school teacher in Lubbock, TX for several years. Thereafter, Caroline taught English at the School for Missionary Children in Cerres, Brazil 1960 1963. She then attended the University of Oklahoma where she earned a M. A. in Sociology; she continued graduate work being ABD (all but dissertation). While at O. U., she tutored several football players in sociology; and, most importantly while at O. U., she met her future husband, Jerry Coling. In 1967, she began teaching sociology at Southwestern State University in Weatherford, OK. Two years later, Jerry, a geographer, became a faculty member there too. They married in 1972. In mid-1974, Jerry was offered a faculty position that the University of West Florida (UWF) in Pensacola, FL. Once there, Caroline decided to leave teaching. She earned a B. S. in social Work at UWF, then received a Masters in Social Work from the University of Southern Mississippi. Thereafter, she became director of social services at University Hospital, a county facility, in Pensacola a position she occupied for more than 10 years. As the AIDS epidemic "hit" in the mid 1980s, Caroline was very involved with new hospital clients with AIDS who were disowned by families, friends and places of worship. She worked diligently at obtaining funding for medications, medical treatment and even living expenses through medicare, medicaid and other funding sources. Moreover, Caroline was involved with many end-of-life situations for these clients. She was connected to the few ministers and priests who would give spiritual care and perform religious services for the men, women and children with AIDS. Simply stated, she practiced what she believed as a compassionate, loving and nonjudgmental individual. Once the county hospital closed as a tax saving move, Caroline worked at Escambia AIDS Services and Education as a case manager for 3 years where she performed similar duties for clients as at the hospital. Caroline, along with her husband, decided on the ministry as a second career. They started in 1993 and were graduated in 1997 from the Columbia Theological Seminary in Decatur, GA. Afterwards, they both prepared for hospital chaplaincy; she was ordained as a chaplain at her home church, Trinity Presbyterian Church, in Pensacola, FL. She served as a chaplain at Philips Towers, now part of the Georgia Presbyterian Homes, for several years. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Jerome F. Coling, three nieces, Janey Justiss (Frank) of Ballinger, TX, Nancy Fullen of Sante Anna, TX and Sally Lee (Danny) of Bangs, TX, a great-niece, Marguerite Lane and a great-nephew, Mike Fullen, and a cousin, Bill Matthews (Marian) of Port Townsend, WA. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Marguerite Currie. Caroline was both a parish affiliate and associate at Druid Hills Presbyterian Church. More recently, she has been a parish affiliate at North Decatur Presbyterian Church. A memorial service will be held at North Decatur Presbyterian Church on Sunday, Jan. 19, at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the North Decatur Presbyterian Church (NDPC), El Fugio of Lumpkin, GA or Casa Materna Ana Sayre Guatemala - both through N.D.P.C., 611 Medlock Rd., Decatur, GA 30033.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020