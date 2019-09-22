|
DWYER, Caroline Caroline Elizabeth Dwyer died peacefully surrounded by family and friends on August 22, 2019. Caroline was born in Atlanta on April 14, 1975 and was the oldest child of Thomas H. "Todd" Dwyer, Jr., and Margaret Mann Dwyer. She was raised in Atlanta along with her younger siblings Christopher and Molly. Caroline attended Heards Ferry Elementary School and Ridgeview Middle School and graduated from Marist School in 1993. She entered the University of Georgia where she joined the Alpha Chi Omega sorority and graduated with a B.A. degree in 1997. Caroline then attended the Georgia Baptist College of Nursing at Mercer University and after graduating joined the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Northside Hospital. She loved her work in the NICU and was a valued member of the Northside team for more than 17 years. She was adored and respected by her colleagues who said her care was invaluable to the babies and the families that she supported during their time in the NICU. Caroline had a genuine curiosity and interest in other people. The amount of questions she would pose to old and new friends alike were legendary and because of that she never met a stranger. She took an earnest interest in the lives of all her friends, family and colleagues and always made you feel like you were important to her. Her hilarious and sharp sense of humor was renowned and nothing made her happier than playing practical jokes on her friends. It was rare that Caroline did not have a smile on her face or a funny story to share. She was preceded in death by her mother, Margaret, and by her grandparents, John and Betty Mann, Gerry and Bette Zornow and Thomas H. Dwyer, Sr. She is survived by her father, Todd, her brother Christopher Dwyer, her sister Molly Dwyer, all of Atlanta. Her aunt and uncle, Joey and Bronson Mann of Houston, TX; and her cousins, Lindsay Mann Willrich and Geoffrey Mann, also of Houston. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 28, at 11 AM, in the Marist School Chapel, 3790 Ashford Dunwoody Road NE, Atlanta 30319. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Marist School (www.marist.com/onlinegiving, in memory of Caroline Dwyer '93) or to Northside Hospital Miracle Babies (https://give.northside.com/donate-miracle-babies).
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 22, 2019