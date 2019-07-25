Services Funeral service 11:00 AM Cathedral of St. Philip Resources More Obituaries for Caroline GILHAM Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Caroline GILHAM

1934 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email GILHAM (Mason), Caroline Lamar Caroline Lamar Mason Gilham died Wednesday, July 24, 2019 after more than two years of extensive treatment for colon cancer. Throughout her illness, she remained active in her many commitments, friendships and activities, always maintaining her sense of humor and zest for life. Caroline was predeceased by her husband, Harry Leonidas Gilham, Jr., who died February 2, 2014. She also was predeceased by her parents, Jean Lamar Fitzpatrick Mason of Montgomery, AL, and Lion Gardiner Mason of Newport, RI. She is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law: Anna Gilham McGarrity (Todd) and Jean Gilham Kirby (Matthew); five grandchildren: Megan and Mason McGarrity, and Lucy, Gibson and Anna Kathryn Kirby, all of Atlanta; her brother, Lion Gardiner Mason, Jr. (Susan) of Atlanta; four nieces and nephews; and special cousins in Alabama. Caroline was born in Montgomery, AL on October 26, 1934, moving with her family to Atlanta in 1937. She attended E. Rivers Elementary School, and graduated from Washington Seminary in 1952. While still a student at The Seminary, she remembered watching with other students and neighbors as E. Rivers burned to the ground in September 1948. She spent one year at Randolph Macon Women's College before transferring to the University of Georgia where she was a member of Chi Omega. In 1956, she received a BA degree in English. After working in Atlanta for several years, she moved to Boston and New York City to work in a variety of jobs before returning to Atlanta. In 1966, Caroline married Harry Gilham whom she had met on a blind date. Caroline and Harry had a loving, happy, caring and adventurous 48-year marriage. Harry was the founder and president of Georgia Lighting Supply Company and World Imports. Caroline and Harry frequently traveled to Italy to meet with suppliers, often taking their daughters along which instilled in them a love of travel and adventure as well. Caroline was a longtime supporting member of the Cathedral of St. Philip. Her love of flowers and gardens led her to be a member of the Flower Guild and the Cathedral Grounds Committee. In 1988, Caroline was involved in the resurgence of the original Atlanta Flower Show, and was chairman of the 1992 AFS Show at the Atlanta Apparel Mart. Several years later, she became board president of the Southeastern Flower Show from 1998-2000. Caroline became actively engaged in the clubs and organizations she joined through service, leadership and the giving of her gifts and talents. This dedication set an example that both daughters and sons-in-law follow today. For fifteen years, Caroline served in various capacities on the Board of the State Botanical Garden of Georgia and was recently named a Director Emeritus. Her supporting memberships also included the Georgia Museum of Art, Achievement Rewards for College Scientists (ARCS), the Atlanta Symphony, the Atlanta History Center, the Atlanta Preservation Center, and the National Society of Colonial Dames of America. She also enjoyed several educational and fellowship organizations such as the 19th Century History Class, Atlanta Couples Study Club, Brookwood Hills Legacy Ladies, Northwood Garden Club and Sheep Laurel Garden Club in Cashiers, NC. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, July 31 at 11:00 AM at the Cathedral of St. Philip, with a reception following in Child Hall. If desired, donations may be made in Caroline's memory to the organizations her sons-in-law passionately support: Atlanta Classical Academy, 3260 Northside Dr NW, Atlanta, GA 30305 and/or Wilderness Works, 644 Memorial Dr SE, Atlanta, GA 30312. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 25, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries