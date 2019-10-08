|
DILLMAN (MATHENY), Caroline Caroline Matheny Dillman passed away September 30, 2019, in Sacramento, California, after a several years' struggle with Alzheimer's. Born Leonora Caroline Matheny on May 20, 1927, in Atlanta, Georgia, she was the first child of Leonora Maude Henderson and Hollis Burnette Matheny. Caroline received her B.A. in Liberal Arts/Business Administration from Pennsylvania State University in 1947. After college, Caroline worked for Curtis Publishing in Philadelphia, beginning a lifelong career as a prolific author and editor, contributing articles on education, sociology, and genealogy to several publications, including The Christian Science Monitor, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, and The Alpharetta Roswell Herald (originally the Alpharetta Revue); in the 1990s, she launched her own Chattahoochee Press, publishing a number of books on genealogy. In the early 1950s, Caroline married and moved to western Pennsylvania with her first husband to start a family. In the mid-1960s, she moved to Menlo Park, California with her two children, remarried, and continued her formal education, receiving an M.A. in Education from San Jose State University in 1974, an M.A. in Sociology from Stanford University in 1976, and a Ph.D. in Sociology of Education from Stanford University in 1979. In the early 1980s, she returned to the Atlanta area with her second husband, where she was an Assistant Professor of Sociology at Agnes Scott College. In 1983, she moved to Roswell, the home of her ancestors, where she taught sociology and became Director of Off-Campus Programs and Continuing Education at Reinhardt College. She joined the Roswell Historical Society, becoming President, and served on the Board of the Alpharetta Historical Society. A firm believer in the power of education, Caroline dedicated her life to helping others improve their lives through schooling, personal growth, and social engagement. She loved being around people, especially babies, and welcomed everyone into her home, sharing dinner and conversation. Those who knew her will remember her sweet disposition and desire to get along with everybody. She was a devoted and loving mother, always putting her children's needs before her own. She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Meyers and husband, Robert, of Sacramento, CA, and her son, Sandy Santra, of Hudson Valley, NY. She was preceded in death by her spouse, Frederick. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to in her name.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 8, 2019