MCDANIEL, Caroline Caroline McDaniel, 82, Dacula, GA, peacefully went to be with the Lord Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. Born March 9, 1937, Redan, GA, to Harold & Dean Castleberry, she lived most of her life in Atlanta. Graduated from Murphy HS in '55. Previously married to Ken Exum, Sr. and later Charles 'Mac' McDaniel. She loved life and had a knack for making everyone feel special. Caroline is survived by daughter, Alesia Exum, Brooklyn, NY, son, Ken Exum, Jr., Atlanta, sister, Paula Ziggenfuss, Lawrenceville, brother, Jerry Castleberry, Maine, 2 sister-in-law's and many nieces and nephews. Caroline's life will be celebrated Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, 3 PM, at Lawrenceville First Baptist Church, 165 S Clayton St., Lawrenceville, GA 30046. Family visitation will be Sunday, January 19, 1:30 - 3 PM, at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made through Lawrenceville First Baptist Church to the 'Lawrenceville First Baptist Church Clothing Mission and Lawrenceville Co-op' in memory of Caroline McDaniel. Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service LLC, 120 Scenic Hwy., Lawrenceville, GA, 770 - 963 - 2411, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 12, 2020