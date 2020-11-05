1/
Caroline Ohnsman
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Caroline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
OHNSMAN (LUNN), Caroline

Caroline Lunn Ohnsman, age 80, of Marysville, OH, died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Walnut Crossing Assisted Living, retired educator, guidance counselor, 1958 graduate Murphy High School in Atlanta, received bachelor's and master's from The Ohio State University, longtime church organist Marysville First Presbyterian, baptized at Decatur Presbyterian Church, Decatur, GA, born July 12, 1940 in Atlanta to the late E.H. and Florence Sutton Lunn, survived by children, David (Ann) Ohnsman of Marysville, Valerie (Paul) Wetzel of Greenville, SC and Alan (Tashi) Ohnsman of Glendale, CA, six grandchildren, brother, Edward (Elaine) Lunn of Georgia, two nieces, Stacy (Craig) Ronai and Wendy (Michael) Landry, a nephew, Hal (Kim) Lunn, visitation 2 PM to 5 PM, Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Underwood Funeral Home, Marysville, OH. Interment later at Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Tucker, GA. Condolences to www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Underwood Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Underwood Funeral Home
703 East Fifth Street
Marysville, OH 43040
(937)-642-7039
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Underwood Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved