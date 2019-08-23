|
PARRISH, Caroline Caroline Frances Parrish, age 79, of Inverness, FL passed away at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL on August 19, 2019. Caroline was born in Pittsburgh, PA on September 28, 1939 to the late William and Dorothy (Hale) Devine. She was married to Thomas Parrish with whom she shared 57 years of loving marriage. A Catholic by faith, she was a Parishioner of St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Alpharetta, GA. After 50 years of living in Roswell Tom and Carol moved to Inverness 4 years ago for their new home. In her spare time she loved to sew, knit, paint and crochet. She also enjoyed making crafts and attending her Floral City Crafter Club meeting each Tuesday. Caroline never met a stranger and loved going to the beach. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren. In addition to her husband Thomas, those left to mourn Caroline's passing include her children: Tommy (Sheree) Parrish of Cumming, GA, Cathy (Todd) Palmer of Roswell, GA, Pamala (Andy) Johnson of Wesley Chapel, FL; siblings: Dorothy (Pete) Agnew of State College, PA, Cele Dittinger of California, Katherine Devine of Alaska, Butch (Linda) Devine of Mobile, AL, Karen McGuire of Reno, NV; and seven grandchildren Laci Parrish-Matteson (Jonathon), Farrah Parrish-Power (Matt), Austin Parrish, Carey Palmer, Will Palmer, Hayes Johnson and Bennet Johnson. Caroline was preceded in death by her sister, Janet and her brother, Bill. Cremation care by the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Moffitt Cancer Center. https://give.moffitt.org/site/Donation2?1722.donation=form1&df_id=1722&mfc_pref=T&_ga=2.42525025.552656144.1566347791-2031400472.1565978680. Family will hold a Celebration of Life in Roswell at a later date.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 23, 2019