|
|
ROWLEY (TILLER), Caroline Mrs. Caroline Tiller Rowley age 91, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Johns Creek, Georgia. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Harold G. Rowley. Caroline enjoyed a wonderful life as a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Caroline was born Sept. 5, 1928 in College Park, GA, to Julia H. Wells (Woodward) and Thomas W Tiller. She graduated from College Park High School class of '45 and then attended Georgia State College for Women in Milledgeville, GA. Caroline worked for the FAA where she met her husband Harold G. Rowley a Delta Airlines Pilot. She enjoyed traveling and singing in the choir as a member of College Park Methodist Church. While residing in East Point and Fayetteville, Caroline especially cherished her neighbors and "The Bridge Club Ladies" that gathered together for over 60 years. Her grandchildren lovingly called her "Little Lady" because of her grace and poise, and "Mere" slang for "come here" because when called, she always came running with open loving arms! She is survived by her children, Thomas William Rowley, Harold G Rowley III (Rip), Caroline Rowley Matheny (Rob), and Robin Rowley Payne (Mike), grandchildren, Taylor Matheny (Natalie), Matthew Matheny (Candice), Shannon Matheny Ogar (Kevin), Courtney Payne, Caroline Payne Washburn (Zach), Carti Payne, Michael Payne, great-grandchildren, Galvin Matheny. The family wishes to thank Ms. M. Moran, Belmont Village, and Agape Hospice for their compassionate care. A private service and burial will be held at College Park Cemetery. Sign online guest book at www.fischerfuneralcare.com. Arrangements by Fischer Funeral Care, (678) 514-1000.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 21, 2020