Services H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel 173 Allen Road Ne Sandy Springs , GA 30328 (404) 851-9900 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel 173 Allen Road Ne Sandy Springs , GA 30328 View Map Prayer Service 8:00 PM Funeral Mass 10:30 AM Holy Spirit Catholic Church Resources More Obituaries for Caroline Smith Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Caroline Smith

SMITH, Caroline Elise Caroline Elise Smith, 20, of Sandy Springs, Georgia, died April 6, 2019. Our beautiful daughter, sister, granddaughter and dear friend, Caroline Elise Smith, died suddenly Saturday morning. Caroline was the youngest of two children, raised in a loving home with her parents, Lynn and Ray. You are about to read the obituary of one of the sweetest, kindest, most generous, giving, thoughtful and caring young women to ever walk upon the earth. Caroline Elise Smith had her life prematurely cut short by an accidental fall in Hilton Head, South Carolina, on April 6, 2019. She was highly regarded and loved by her fellow students at Furman University and in her sorority of "Kappa Delta". She was warm, friendly, pretty, courteous, kind and helpful as she productively and efficiently progressed through The Marist School and Furman University. She regularly ran half marathons, played soccer throughout high school and loved all outdoor activities. Caroline loved her Atlanta Braves and developed a deep appreciation for football, painting, concerts and the arts. She had a deep appreciation of sports and had planned a career as a sports broadcaster. She thrived on this strong interest in communications and was about to serve as the communications intern to the Furman's Ladies' Basketball Team. This was going to be the perfect utilization of Caroline and a wonderful step to her future. Caroline was absolutely worshiped and revered by her family because of her strong love of friends and relatives. She was the perfect younger sister to her devoted and caring older brother, Ryan Smith. Caroline and her big brother Ryan were inseparable. Only 16 months apart, they were more like twins and most definitely best friends. Ryan remained by her side until the end. Now Caroline will remain by Ryan until they see each other again. God had delivered to the Smith family a special and wonderful member who made life genuinely better and more caring. Caroline will be missed to an impossible level that cannot be accepted or understood by her friends and family. She will be massively missed as she takes her new role in the hand of God. Her smile is indelibly left on the hearts of all those people who knew her. We will miss her fun sense of humor, her bright smile and kind words of encouragement to everyone. To say Caroline did not know a stranger would be an understatement. When Caroline looked at you, she saw someone God loved and that is how she treated you. Her life was a living example of Ephesians 4:32 - "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ." The world was a better place and we were made better people because of Caroline. She resides in a far better place yet we suffer the consequences of her absence. Caroline truly showed the light of God to everyone around her. In one of her most recent posts, she wrote: "Be kind to everyone, you really never know how the littlest things can make the biggest impact, but they do." May we all choose to live our lives like Caroline did. Caroline is survived by her parents, Lynn and Ray Smith; brother, Ryan Smith; maternal grandparents, Carol and Jim Ney; and paternal grandmother, Wallis Smith. The family will receive friends Friday, April 12, 2019, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and have a prayer service at 8:00 p.m. at H. M. Patterson & Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Road, N.E., Sandy Springs, Georgia 30328. The Funeral Mass will be Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Arlington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Marist School or Furman University. Through Caroline, God delivered a true blessing, and though the world is poorer today for her loss, we who knew and loved her are richer for our time together. We will miss her deeply as she goes home to the hand of God. We take comfort knowing Caroline is at peace in the loving arms of God.