Services
Cremation Society Of Georgia, Inc.
1826 Marietta Blvd.
Atlanta, GA 30318
(404) 355-7627
Resources
More Obituaries for Caroline Widmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Caroline Widmer


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Caroline Widmer Obituary
WIDMER, Caroline Dr. Caroline Irene Widmer, PhD, born 1937 in Julesburg, Colorado died peacefully on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Fountainview Center after a long illness. Her life was fully spent pursuing and sharing wider insights into healing in all its many forms. As the first Rolfer in Atlanta in 1968 she helped thousands of people to greater health. She will be missed on so many levels. As Dr. Widmer became aware of her declining health, her main concern was that she wasn't able to be of service, and "make a difference". In her honor, please carry that mission forward. Friends, colleagues and clients are welcome to view further insights into Caroline's life at the Cremation Society of GA website. https://www.csog.com/obit/caroline-irene-widmer/
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Caroline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cremation Society Of Georgia, Inc.
Download Now