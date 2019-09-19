|
WIDMER, Caroline Dr. Caroline Irene Widmer, PhD, born 1937 in Julesburg, Colorado died peacefully on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Fountainview Center after a long illness. Her life was fully spent pursuing and sharing wider insights into healing in all its many forms. As the first Rolfer in Atlanta in 1968 she helped thousands of people to greater health. She will be missed on so many levels. As Dr. Widmer became aware of her declining health, her main concern was that she wasn't able to be of service, and "make a difference". In her honor, please carry that mission forward. Friends, colleagues and clients are welcome to view further insights into Caroline's life at the Cremation Society of GA website. https://www.csog.com/obit/caroline-irene-widmer/
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 19, 2019