Carolyn Alford
ALFORD, Carolyn

Carolyn Patton Alford, age 81, of Commerce, GA passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020. She is survived by her loving daughter, Theresa Alford; brother and sister-in-law, Wendell and Donna Patton; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Ruby Patton; son, James Arthur "Art" Alford, III; and husband of 61 years, James Arthur "Jimmy" Alford, Jr.

Carolyn was born and raised in Lawrenceville, GA where she graduated from Lawrenceville High School. Carolyn enjoyed entertaining and made sure that when she entertained, everything was always perfect because her family and friends deserved the best. She always looked forward to Friday night dinners with her family and friends. It was a special time of closeness and reminiscing with those she loved. Carolyn was a wonderful loving wife and mother who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

A private graveside inurnment honoring the life of Carolyn will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to the American Breast Cancer Foundation in memory of Carolyn Patton Alford.

Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service LLC, "A Family Company" 120 Scenic Hwy Lawrenceville, GA 770-963-2411 has been entrusted with the arrangements.





Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Tom M. Wages Funeral Home
120 Scenic Highway
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
(770) 963-2411
