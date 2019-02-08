Services
Gregory B. Levett & Sons Avondale-Scottdale Chapel - Scottdale
351 North Clarendon Ave.
Scottdale, GA 30079
(404) 294-5500
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Chapel First Baptist Church
371 Seventh Ave
Scottdale, GA
View Map
ANDERSON, Carolyn Funeral Service for Carolyn Anderson will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 11:00 AM Chapel First Baptist Church 371 Seventh Ave Scottdale, GA with Senior Pastor Pierre C. Sheppard officiating. Interment Washington Memorial Gardens. Visitation today from 12 PM - 8 PM with family hour from 6 PM - 7 PM. Gregory B. Levett And Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. Avondale-Scottdale Chapel 351 N. Clarendon Ave. Scottdale, GA 30079 (404)294-5500.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 8, 2019
