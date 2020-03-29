|
BIGGERS, Carolyn Local portrait artist, Carolyn (C.T.) Biggers, passed away on February 29, 2020 after a prolonged illness. She was born on August 21, 1939, educated in North Carolina, and came to Atlanta in 1961. She was drawn to art from a young age; however, her ambition was postponed as her time was taken up by raising her family and other pursuits. In the early 1980s she began her art education, first exhibiting in 1994. She received a number of honors and awards from the Atlanta Portrait Society and the Atlanta Artist Club. Over the years, she became a well-known portrait artist of children and dogs. She has commissioned works exhibited at the Georgia State Capitol Rotunda and on permanent exhibit at the American Kennel Club in New York City. She is predeceased by her parents, George and Camille Taylor. She is survived by her husband, Bill; her brother, William Taylor; daughters, Larissa and Jennifer; granddaughters, Quintin, Lydia, and Lucy. A Funeral Mass will be held at the Cathedral of Christ the King, 2699 Peachtree Road, NE, Atlanta, GA at 10 AM on Thursday, June 25, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Home, 760 Pollard Blvd SW, Atlanta, GA 30315.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 29, 2020