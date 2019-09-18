|
BRADSHAW, Carolyn Carolyn Eady Bradshaw of Atlanta, died September 15, 2019. Mrs. Bradshaw, affectionately known as "Mamaw" to her grandchildren, was born in Atlanta on March 30, 1929 and was the only child of the late Wilfer Claud Eady and Ruby Harrell Eady. Carolyn spent her childhood in the East Lake Community and attended Girls High School. While in school, she was very active and was a member of the Quill and Scroll Honor Society, President of Beta Upsilon Mu Sorority and twice elected as Sweetheart of Boys High School. After Girls High, Carolyn attended the University of Georgia until she married her high school sweetheart, William T. Bradshaw. Mrs. Bradshaw was also a cancer survivor and enjoyed spending time with her family above everything else. She was preceded in death by her son, William David Bradshaw and is survived by her husband of 70 years, William T. Bradshaw; sons, Creighton Thomas Bradshaw, Donald Claud Bradshaw (Candice Stone Bradshaw); daughter, Carol Bradshaw Miller; grandchildren, Wes Bradshaw (Sumner), Courtney Bradshaw Baldwin (Chris), Brooks Bradshaw, Chelsea Bradshaw Brown (Josh), Bill Bradshaw, Palmer Bradshaw, Brice Bradshaw, John Bradshaw (Kathe), Lee Anne Bradshaw Gilmore (Semmes), Laurin Ramsey, Kate Ramsey; great-grandchildren, Wesley Bradshaw, Dallas Bradshaw, Hayden Bradshaw, Corbin Brown, Mason Brown and two more great-grandchildren that are on the way. The family will receive friends beginning at 1 o'clock and have a memorial service at 2 o'clock on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 18, 2019