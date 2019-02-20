BROWN, Carolyn Carolyn Gann Brown, 74, passed away on February 18, 2019, surrounded by family. Carolyn was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on July 27, 1944, to Geneva Card and Marcus Gann. She attended Soddy-Daisy High School and in her time there she was a drum majorette and Soddy Daisy Junior Miss. Following high school, she attended The University of Chattanooga. After college, Carolyn moved to Atlanta where she met her husband Jim Brown. Together they had one daughter, Tishann Brown. The family then moved to the Cayman Islands in the 80's where Carolyn successfully sold real estate while owning and operating a seafood restaurant called 'Benjamin's Roof.' Eventually Carolyn moved back to Atlanta where she worked at Harry Norman Realtors until her death. She had strong ties to the Buckhead community as she lived at The Ivy's Condominiums for 20 years serving on the Condominium Association Board in addition to being a part of The North Buckhead Civic Association. Carolyn Brown is survived by her granddaughter Lauren Merren, her two sisters Sharon Longmire and Clara Steele, and her brother Tommy Gann. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary