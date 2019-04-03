CARMAN, Carolyn 'Jane' Carolyn 'Jane' Crumbley Carman, age 88, of Conyers, Georgia, passed away on March 31, 2019, at Eastside Medical Center. Born on November 9, 1930, in Locust Grove, Georgia, she was the daughter of Vaney and Georgia (McKibben) Crumbley. Carolyn married Claud G. Carman on November 24, 1950, in Locust Grove. Carolyn's family meant everything to her. Growing up with three brothers and one sister, she frequently reminisced about working on a farm, going to school, and spending time with her family. Raised during the depression, she was always frugal, always worked hard, and always knew the value of a dollar. Upon marrying a dashing, debonair 'city boy,' Claud, the two of them worked diligently and raised their children together, imparting similar values to their son Don and daughter Renee. Mrs. Carman pursued a career as legal secretary, amazed co-workers with her speed as a typist, and won the respect of attorneys and other colleagues. She retired at 65, but her dedication to her career prompted her to continue working part-time until age 72. Through all the years she loved family traditions celebrating birthday dinners, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter. As grandchildren came along, Carolyn insisted that she was too young to be called 'Grandmother' or 'Grandma,' so she instructed her family to call her Jane; no, of course, this isn't her given name, but she adopted it from the Dick and Jane Reader, and now many of us call her Jane. In her active years, she enjoyed teaching a ladies' Sunday School class, reading historical fiction or other books from which she could learn, gardening, especially growing Better Boy tomatoes, and traveling with her sister-in-law Mrs. Barbara Crumbley (what happened in Denver stayed in Denver). Through all of the celebrations and challenges of life, Carolyn 'Jane' Crumbley Carman, believed in the power of prayer and a good joke; she loved to laugh, and she loved to laugh with her family and friends, many of whom stood by her in the final trials of this life. She loved you all. Mrs. Carman's survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Don (Pat) Carman; daughter and son-in-law, Renee (Paul) Hagan; grandchildren, Zachary (Kathryn) Carman, Claudia Hagan, Nicholas Hagan; sisters-in-law, Mrs. Barbara Crumbley, Mrs. George Ann Crumbley; as well as several cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and her siblings Dorothy Page, Jack Crumbley, Adron Crumbley, and Wyman Crumbley. Funeral Services will be held Friday, April 5, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Dr. Doug Ferguson officiating; family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Children's Ministry at Heritage Hills Baptist Church, 2987 Hwy 212, Conyers, GA 30094. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary