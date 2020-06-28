CLEMENTS, Carolyn Carolyn Clements, 95, of Avondale Estates, GA passed away June 5, 2020 in Atlanta, GA. She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Odell Clements; son Charles (Chuck) Clements; son-in-law John Samford; grandsons Charlie Samford and Corey Samford; grandson-in-law Billy George; and five brothers and sisters. She is survived by daughter Gail Samford and daughter-in-law Janet Clements. Grandchildren Staci George; Charleston Clements; Casey (Andrea) Samford; and Jeremy (Courtney) Samford. Five great grandchildren. Carolyn was an active member of Avondale Patillo United Methodist Church for over 50 years. Please consider a donation to her beloved church in lieu of flowers. For more information, please visit https://www.asturner.com/obituaries/obituary-listings
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 28, 2020.