Carolyn Clements
CLEMENTS, Carolyn Carolyn Clements, 95, of Avondale Estates, GA passed away June 5, 2020 in Atlanta, GA. She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Odell Clements; son Charles (Chuck) Clements; son-in-law John Samford; grandsons Charlie Samford and Corey Samford; grandson-in-law Billy George; and five brothers and sisters. She is survived by daughter Gail Samford and daughter-in-law Janet Clements. Grandchildren Staci George; Charleston Clements; Casey (Andrea) Samford; and Jeremy (Courtney) Samford. Five great grandchildren. Carolyn was an active member of Avondale Patillo United Methodist Church for over 50 years. Please consider a donation to her beloved church in lieu of flowers. For more information, please visit https://www.asturner.com/obituaries/obituary-listings

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
