COSTA, Carolyn Carolyn Harris Costa Born February 8, 1922, Leesburg, Georgia, died in Raleigh, NC on January 30, 2019. Daughter of Robert Castle and Augusta Luke Harris of Leesburg, GA, she moved to Athens, GA to attend the University of Georgia, where she was a member of the Pi Phi Sorority. At UGA, she met her sweetheart, Leonard "Leo" Costa, Jr. of Athens, GA. Leo was the kicker for the University of Georgia from 1941-1943 with wins in the Orange Bowl and the 1943 National Championship Rose Bowl. Carolyn was his #1 Fan. They were married on March 7, 1942. The couple settled in Atlanta in 1952 until Leo's death in 2014. She was a founding teacher and later Director of the Oglethorpe Presbyterian Church Preschool. Carolyn was a retired kindergarten teacher from DeKalb County Schools. She is survived by her son, Lee Costa, wife Jane Thacker Costa, of Raleigh, two granddaughters, Emily Taylor Costa of Ramstein, Germany and Katherine Costa Goldfaden, husband Andrew, great grandsons Benjamin Bridge Goldfaden and Luke Costa Goldfaden of Raleigh, NC. A graveside service will be held on Friday, February 8 at 11am at Arlington Cemetery in Sandy Springs. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested for the University of Georgia Athletic Student Services Support Fund at University of Georgia, Division of Development & Alumni Relations, 394 S. Milledge Avenue Athens, GA 30602 or to St. Michael's Episcopal Church's Children's Ministry 1520 Canterbury Rd, Raleigh, NC 27608. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary