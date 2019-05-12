Services
H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel
173 Allen Road Ne
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
(404) 851-9900
Service
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Peachtree Road United Methodist Church
Atlanta, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn BRUCE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Couch BRUCE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carolyn Couch BRUCE Obituary
BRUCE, Carolyn Couch Carolyn Couch Bruce, beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother, 89, passed away on May 4, 2019. Born on August 15, 1929 in Oakwood, GA, she was the daughter of the late William Ratlieff Couch and the late Sally Holland Couch. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Ernest Bruce of Atlanta GA, daughter, Lynn Bruce Smith (Warner) of Marietta, her eight brothers and four sisters. She is survived by her daughter, Janet Bruce Ceccarelli (Ed) of Marietta, GA, her brother, Burlon Holland Couch (Blanche) of Toccoa, GA, her grandchildren, Judson Bruce Smith (Jessica) of Starkville, MS, Taylor Smith Curry (Chase) of Atlanta, GA, Amanda Kate Ceccarelli of Atlanta, GA and her great-grandchildren, Harriet Lynn Smith, Katie Hall Smith, June Wilder Curry and Kit Palmer Curry. Services will be held Friday, May 17th at 11:00 a.m., with a reception to follow, at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, 3180 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, GA 30305.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel
Download Now