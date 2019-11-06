|
CROWDER (BROWN), Carolyn Virginia A memorial service for Mrs. Carolyn Crowder, 81 years old, of Atlanta's Thomasville Community will be held Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, 11 AM, at Andrews Chapel United Methodist Church, 122 Watterson Street, Jonesboro 30236, Rev. Donald Reed, pastor officiating. Inurnment Jonesboro Cemetery. Family and friends will gather at the Crowder Family Home in Thomasville at 9 AM, Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home & Crematory, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034. 404-241-5656. Please, visit our website to extend condolences. www.levettfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 6, 2019