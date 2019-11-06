Services
South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., SOUTH DEKALB
Decatur, GA 30034
(404) 241-5656
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Crowder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Crowder

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn Crowder Obituary
CROWDER (BROWN), Carolyn Virginia A memorial service for Mrs. Carolyn Crowder, 81 years old, of Atlanta's Thomasville Community will be held Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, 11 AM, at Andrews Chapel United Methodist Church, 122 Watterson Street, Jonesboro 30236, Rev. Donald Reed, pastor officiating. Inurnment Jonesboro Cemetery. Family and friends will gather at the Crowder Family Home in Thomasville at 9 AM, Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home & Crematory, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034. 404-241-5656. Please, visit our website to extend condolences. www.levettfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -