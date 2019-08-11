Resources
Carolyn DeLong


1934 - 2019
Carolyn DeLong Obituary
DELONG, Carolyn Sipe Carolyn Sipe DeLong, daughter of Warren & Rosine Amador Sipe, passed peacefully in her sleep on August 5, 2019 following complications resulting from dementia. She was a loving wife to her husband Jack E. DeLong and a caring mother to her sons Jed & Warren. She leaves behind other loving family members: daughter-in-law Carrie, grandson Trey & his wife Karen, granddaughter Megan & her husband Travis Rogers, & granddaughter Remi. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice Atlanta or to the . The family will be attending a private prayer service in her memory, and they ask all to say a prayer for those who suffer with dementia & those who care for them.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 11, 2019
