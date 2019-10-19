Services
H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel
173 Allen Road Ne
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
(404) 851-9900
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Dvorscak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Dvorscak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn Dvorscak Obituary
DVORSCAK, Carolyn Davie Carolyn Davie Dvorscak, 91, of Atlanta died October 18, 2019. The family will receive friends Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 6 to 8 o'clock at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Funeral services followed by a reception will be Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 2 o'clock at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, 3180 Peachtree Rd., Atlanta, GA 30305. Interment services will be Monday, October 21, 2019 at 11 o'clock at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel
Download Now