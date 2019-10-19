|
DVORSCAK, Carolyn Davie Carolyn Davie Dvorscak, 91, of Atlanta died October 18, 2019. The family will receive friends Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 6 to 8 o'clock at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Funeral services followed by a reception will be Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 2 o'clock at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, 3180 Peachtree Rd., Atlanta, GA 30305. Interment services will be Monday, October 21, 2019 at 11 o'clock at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 19, 2019