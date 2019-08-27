|
FARRAR, Carolyn "Kay"(KIDDER) Age 97, of Atlanta, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019 at The Fountainview Center. She was born on December 5, 1921 in Portland, Maine and a daughter of the Emmis Nivling and Myron Daniel Kidder. Mrs. Farrar was preceded in death by her husband, William Baker Farrar of Summerville, and sisters, Alison Kidder Choate and Frances Kidder Quaritius Kay was devoted to her family and is lovingly remembered by daughters, Carolyn (Lyn) Nivling Farrar of Tucker, Georgia, Susan Adams Farrar of Atlanta, and Nancy Farrar Halden of Sandy, Utah; grandchildren, Nicholas Edgar Halden, Virginia Ann Halden, and Derek Scott Halden; several nieces and nephews. Graveside service will be held Thursday, August 29th, at 11:00 AM at Summerville Cemetery with Rev. Chris Moore-Keisk officiating. Active Pallbearers will be Arch Farrar, Kelly Jordan, Mark Estabrook, and Joel Bulit. The Family will receive friends from 10 AM until the service hour, at Earle Rainwater Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held in the chapel of First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta on Saturday, August 31 at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cure Alzheimer's Fund; 34 Washington St., Suite 310; Wellsley, MA 02481 or [email protected]
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 27, 2019