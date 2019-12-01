|
HALL, Carolyn Burns Carolyn Burns Hall, of Marietta, GA, passed away November 27, 2019. Carolyn leaves behind her daughter, Johanna Hall; brother, Joe Burns; nieces, Aimee Burns Miller and Alicia Burns; and her fur baby, Sophia, to cherish her memory. Celebration services will be held at 5:00 PM December 5, 2019 at Woodstock Funeral Home (receiving friends an hour prior). We will process on foot in a celebratory second line to Vingenzo's following the service. Donations: Pennies With Purpose, Friends of Kijabe, Our Pals Place or . Additional information and online condolences: www.woodstockfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 1, 2019