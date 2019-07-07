HARGREAVES, Carolyn Alpharetta---Carolyn Snyder Hargreaves, 87, of Alpharetta, Georgia died peacefully on July 4, 2019 in Crabapple Hall, a personal care home. Born in Ludlow, Kentucky, she was the daughter of Ira D. Snyder and Ora Lee Guthrie Snyder. Carolyn is survived by her loving brother, Robert Snyder, and her children, George Hargreaves, Elizabeth Hargreaves MacKay (Dana), and Robert Leon Hargreaves (Trena). Her grandchildren, Joseph Hargreaves(Emily), Rebecca Hargreaves Edwards (Ryan), Kate Hargreaves White (Matthew), Haley MacKay, Jamie MacKay, Hannah Hargreaves, Caroline Hargreaves, and Mary Katherine Hargreaves brought much love and joy to their grandmother. Carolyn was educated at The University of Illinois with a Master's Degree in Social Work. The majority of her professional career was spent at the GA Department of Labor. Carolyn's Christian faith and Love for Jesus directed her relationships with family, friends, and community. Active with Church of the Apostles for many years, she later attended The Vine Community Church when she moved to Alpharetta to be closer to her local family. Carolyn had such a kind and generous spirit, always wanting to encourage others with her wonderful words and beautiful smile. Without a doubt, she inspired her children and grandchildren to be the best they could be. We will deeply miss her love, ongoing prayers and encouragement. The family wishes to thank dear friends and caregivers who generously provided loving care in her later years. The family also is so grateful to Carolyn's special friend, Stan Skokowski, from Alpharetta, GA. They dated for the last 7 months of Carolyn's life and he faithfully visited her every day since she had her fall in March of 2019. He was the light of her life. There will be a family burial service on Saturday, July 13 at Westview Cemetery. A Memorial Service, celebrating her life with a reception afterwards will be held at the Church of the Apostles located at 3585 Northside Parkway NW Atlanta, Georgia beginning at 11AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial recognition may be made to the Church of the Apostles, or Leading the Way Ministry. Online condolences may be sent to the family through roswellfuneralhome.com. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 7, 2019