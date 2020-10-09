HARRIS, Carolyn
A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered. Sunrise (October 30, 1949) Sunset (April 4, 2020). The family of Carolyn Harris of "Dixie Hills" invites you to a "CAL"ebration on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 12 Noon; New Calvary Baptist Church, 1690 Melrose Dr. Atlanta, GA 30310. Evangelist Michelle E. Summers, Officiating. Pastor Gary Dean, Eulogist. Interment; Lincoln Cemetery. She leaves to cherish her memory her only child, Amber A. Harris, sisters, brothers, and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Viewing today, 2 PM - 6 PM. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. 404-758-1731.