Carolyn Harris
HARRIS, Carolyn


A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered. Sunrise (October 30, 1949) Sunset (April 4, 2020). The family of Carolyn Harris of "Dixie Hills" invites you to a "CAL"ebration on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 12 Noon; New Calvary Baptist Church, 1690 Melrose Dr. Atlanta, GA 30310. Evangelist Michelle E. Summers, Officiating. Pastor Gary Dean, Eulogist. Interment; Lincoln Cemetery. She leaves to cherish her memory her only child, Amber A. Harris, sisters, brothers, and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Viewing today, 2 PM - 6 PM. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. 404-758-1731.





Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
October 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Willie A. Watkins, Inc.
