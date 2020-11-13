1/1
Carolyn Hull
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HULL, Carolyn

Carolyn J. Hull, of Good Hope, Georgia went home to be with the Lord and is safe in the arms of Jesus. Carolyn was born in Memphis, Tennessee to Harold and Thelma Williams. Upon graduation from high school, she attended Memphis State University.

She was employed as a Stewardess for Eastern Airlines in Miami, Florida where she would meet the love of her life, George Hull; she and George were faithfully married for 61 years.

Carolyn was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She was also a master gardener and dedicated volunteer to her church community. She is survived by her son, George Hull, III, and daughter-in-law, Pam; daughter, Jennifer Eagle and son-in-law, Joe; grandchildren, Jason, Jamie, Ashley, Ethan, Calvin, Olivia and two great-grandsons. Please express condolences by visiting www.eternalhillsfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eternal Hills Funeral Home and Cremation
3594 Stone Mountain Highway
Snellville, GA 30039
7709723155
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Eternal Hills Funeral Home and Cremation

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved