KEE, Carolyn
Dr. Carolyn Crowell Kee, PhD., 77, of Doraville, passed away on Nov 20, 2020 after an unexpected fall while walking her dog. Per her wishes, she was cremated, and there is no memorial service at this time due to Covid.
Carolyn was born in Colchester, Vermont, to Harold W. and Eunice D. Crowell. She lived in many states plus Japan and Taiwan growing up but always thought of Providence, Rhode Island as home where she lived with her aunt "Aunty" and uncle, Albin and Evelyn Lans. Carolyn married Kenneth R. Kee in 1963 in Rhode Island and they eventually settled in his home state of Georgia. Carolyn graduated from high school at the early age of 16 and went on to obtain many degrees starting with a degree in nursing from University of Rhode Island in 1963. She then obtained her master's of nursing from Emory University in 1975 and lastly her PhD. in Sociology from Georgia State University in 1983. She was Professor of Gerontology at Georgia State University for 30+ years where she authored and published countless research articles and text book chapters while teaching many nursing and graduate students during her career. She loved dogs and had 7 in her lifetime plus one special cat. She enjoyed growing roses, flowers, trees and watching the birds that were attracted to her backyard. Carolyn, more than anything, enjoyed spoiling and loving her grandchildren, Bo, Caleb and Amanda. She also adored all the children and cousins that were part of the extended family in Georgia, Massachusetts, Florida and Kansas.
Carolyn is survived by her husband, Kenneth R. Kee, of Doraville, GA; children, Jennifer B. Hartig (Tom Hartig) of Flowery Branch, GA; Kevin D. Kee, of Somerville, MA; sister Dianne Mielke (Sandy Mielke), of Miami, FL; sister Joan Grant (Stephen Grant) of Bel Air, MD; grandchildren Bo Eskew, Caleb Eskew, Amanda Hartig of Flowery Branch, GA; in-laws Kirby and Helen Kee, of Greenville, SC; Kerry and Gloria Kee, of Marietta, GA; Harold and Penny Williams of Newnan, GA and nieces and nephews, Micah Kee (Sonya Kee), of Frankfort, KS; Jared Kee (Karen Kee), of Marietta, GA; Melissa Mielke Carter (Mark Carter), of Franklin, MA; Michael Mielke (Ruth Mielke), of Franklin, MA; Mathew Mielke, of Miami, FL.
In memory of Carolyn, please send donations to Angels Among Us Pet Rescue -https://angelsrescue.org/donatenow/ [angelsrescue.org
]