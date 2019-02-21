Services
KEITH, Carolyn "Sunne" Carolyn "Sunne" Westmoreland Keith, age 70, of Stockbridge, died Tuesday February 19, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin Morris Westmoreland, Sr. and Elda Albina Cazezu; and her twin brother at birth. Sunne is survived by her husband, Charles "Randy" Keith, of Stockbridge, GA; children, Stephanie R (Donald) Hart, of Stockbridge, GA, Jason D (MariAnn) Hook, of Odessa, TX, Shannon D (Gretchen R Chateau) Keith, of McDonough, GA, Sherry (Jim) Heard, of McDonough, GA and Timothy Keith, of Hampton, GA; brothers, Frederick (Aloma Powell) Navailhon, of Metairie, LA and Benjamin (Denise) Westmoreland, Jr., of Loganville, GA; 12 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held at 4:00 PM on Sunday February 24, 2019 at Christ Gospel Church of Atlanta with Rev. John Long, Jr. officiating. Interment will be held at 12:00 PM Wednesday February 27, 2019 at Georgia National Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Saturday February 23, 2019 at the funeral home. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.cannonclevelandfunerals.com. Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors, 770-914-1414.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 21, 2019
