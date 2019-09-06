|
MANLEY, Carolyn Carolyn Manley, 89, died peacefully at home on August 30, 2019. Married to her high school sweetheart Frank A. Manley for 57 years, she was the dear mother to Mary Heath and Evelyn Manley. She was the dear grandmother to seven grandchildren, Michael, David, Matthew, and Emma Heath, Mary Catherine, Peter, and Patrick Starr, and the dear great-grandmother to Charlie Mae and newest addition Theodore Starr Vaneria. Carolyn was an intelligent woman with an expansive heart. She marched for social justice in the '60s, donated to a long and rotating list of charities, and loved her large family deeply. Carolyn was a lifelong Atlantan, an alumna of Sacred Heart Elementary and High School and Agnes Scott College, class of 1952. Although raised a Catholic, Carolyn became a Quaker in her later years and attended the Atlanta Friends Meeting. Please hold her in the Light. In lieu of flowers, please donate to .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019