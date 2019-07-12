Services
Carl M. Williams Funeral Directors
492 Larkin Street SW
Atlanta, GA 30313
(404) 522-8454
MAYES-WELLS, Carolyn Yvette Funeral service for Mrs. Carolyn Yvette Mayes-Wells will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 1 p.m. at Little Friendship Baptist Church, 315 Fifth Ave., Decatur, GA with Rev. Robert Welch, Pastor, officiating. Interment, Monday, July 15, 2019, Chestnut Hill Cemetery. The remains will be placed in state at 12 noon. Family and friends are requested to assemble at the church at 12:30 p.m. Carl M. Williams Funeral Dirs., Inc., 492 Larkin St., SW, 404-522-8454, www.carlmwilliams.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 12, 2019
