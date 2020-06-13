PEALOCK, Carolyn Carolyn Skelton Pealock, age 87, of Buford, GA passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of forty-three years, Woodrow E. Pealock, parents, Jimmy and Marzee Boggs Skelton, and brother, Chuckie Skelton. Mrs. Pealock is survived by sons and daughter-in-law, Brian W. Pealock, Buford, GA and Todd A. and Staci Pealock, Clarkesville, GA, grandchildren, Ansley and Jared Green, Demorest, GA, Andrew and Mikaela Pealock, Cleveland, TN, great grandchildren, Abigail Green and Zella Pealock, brother and sister-in-law, James Michael "Mickey" and Betty Skelton, Sugar Hill, GA, niece, Holly (Jason) McCollum, Blairsville, GA, nephews, Bart (Juli) Skelton, Cleveland, GA, Kerry (Shannon) Skelton, Sugar Hill, GA, three great nieces, two great nephews, and special family friend, Karen Wigley. Mrs. Pealock was born on July 23, 1932 in Braselton, GA. She was a 1949 graduate of Buford High School, and was retired from Moreno Press with over forty years of service as a bookkeeper. Mrs. Pealock was a member of Buford Church of God, where she served as Sunday School superintendent for many years. Graveside services will be held on Monday, June 15, at 2:30 PM, at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens in Buford with Rev. Staci Pealock and Pastor Bob Petty officiating. There will be no visitation at the funeral home. To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 13, 2020.