PERRY, Carolyn Hope Carolyn Hope Perry, 88, of Rome, GA died peacefully with family on March 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim. She is survived by her sister, Sue Drautz, in Dallas, TX. Surviving children/ grandchildren include David Perry (Libby/ Lane, Paul), Paula Dunwoody (David/ Bob, Meg), Lynn Perry(Jade), Edie Martof (Jim/ Jamie, Cara, Hope), and Bob Perry (Claudi). Carolyn has one great grandchild, Samantha Perry. Carolyn and Jim were passionate about supporting the higher education dreams of youth. Their impact as missionaries in Zimbabwe continues as students receive support to complete their education. Family and friends can honor and continue their work by sending contributions made payable to Africa University at Post Office Box 340007, Nashville, TN 37203-0007. They can designate their gifts by indicating Kuperekedza Endowed Scholarship on the memo line of their checks. Gifts can also be made online by visiting Africa University Development Office website at https://www.support-africauniversity.org/ and selecting "Give Today".
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 11, 2020