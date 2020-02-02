Services
FORD STEWART FUNERAL HOME INC - JONESBORO
2047 HIGHWAY 138
Jonesboro, GA 30236
(770) 210-2700
Carolyn Pope
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Antioch Baptist Church
Jonesboro, GA
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
1:00 PM
Antioch Baptist Church
Jonesboro, GA
POPE (HANNER), Carolyn Mrs. Carolyn Hanner Pope, age 92, of Fayetteville, passed away on February 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Clyde Pope. She is survived by her son, Ken Pope and wife Shelly of Fayetteville; grandchildren, Seth Bales and Spencer Bales great-grandchild, Brently Bales, many nieces, nephews and extended family. A Funeral Service will be held at 1 PM on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 at Antioch Baptist Church in Jonesboro. The family will receive friends from 12 PM - 1 PM, prior to the service at the church. Pastor Jared Newlove and Brother David Hobgood will officiate. Interment will be at Fairview Memorial Gardens in Stockbridge. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to: Antioch Baptist Church, Missions Fund, 7949 Tara Road, Jonesboro, GA 30236. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge. 770-210-2700. www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 2, 2020
