ROBERTS, Carolyn M. Age 98, of Cape Canaveral, FL, passed June 5, 2020. Services June 12, 10 AM, at the Roberts/Smith family plot in Rest Haven Cemetery. Beckman Williamson Funeral, Cocoa Beach, FL.



