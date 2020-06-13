Carolyn Sexton
SEXTON, Carolyn Marie Carolyn Marie Sexton, age 81, of Lilburn, GA passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020. Carolyn was predeceased by her parents, Ernest and Ethel Hinkle and her son, Robert Williams. She is survived by her husband, Jessie Alton Sexton, daughter, Donna Towe and son-in-law, Jeff Towe, son, Eric Williams and daughter-in-law, Leah Williams, step-son, Perry Sexton and daughter-in-law Melanie Sexton, brother, Ernest Hinkle, Jr. and sister-in-law Beth Hinkle, grandchildren, Megan Evans, Lindsey Towe, Emily, Robert and Anna Williams and Grant Sexton, great-grandchildren, Landon and Peyton Smith and Aspen Evans, several loving brother's and sister's in law. Carolyn was born in Hopkinsville, KY and lived most of her adult life in Lilburn, GA. She attended Hopkinsville High School. She enjoyed spending time with family and her bowling friends. A Celebration for Life Service will be scheduled for a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Make-A-Wish Foundation or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences may be left at www.billheadfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory, Lilburn/Tucker Chapel, (770) 564-2726.


Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
